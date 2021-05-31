In short

According to officials, initially, 1.8 billion Shillings was budgeted to fully implement the law countrywide. However, more than five years since the law was passed, little has been done to reduce the use of tobacco use in the country. Due to the lack of funds, the health ministry has not been able to enforce the law. In addition to this, they cannot hire the necessary staff to help with making regulations to guide the implementation of the law