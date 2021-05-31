In short
According to officials, initially, 1.8 billion Shillings was budgeted to fully implement the law countrywide. However, more than five years since the law was passed, little has been done to reduce the use of tobacco use in the country. Due to the lack of funds, the health ministry has not been able to enforce the law. In addition to this, they cannot hire the necessary staff to help with making regulations to guide the implementation of the law
Gov't Lacks Funds to Implement Tobacco Act31 May 2021, 14:35 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Smoking in Uganda Tobacco Control Act
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.