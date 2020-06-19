Samuel Amanya
23:46

Gov't Launches Use of Microbial Larvicide to Control Malaria in Kigezi

19 Jun 2020, 23:39 Comments 120 Views Health Updates
Health Minister, Jane Ruth Acheng (in black suit) launching Larvicide program in Kigezi (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
According to Dr Alfred Mubangizi, the acting Commissioner for Vector Control in the Ministry of Health, they adapted the use of Larvicide after malaria cases across the country especially in the Kigezi sub-region continued to increase.

 

