State Minister for Fisheries, Helen Adoa, while flagging off the boats, said that Lake Kyoga was cleared for 11,000 boats but there was delay in the construction works.
Gov't Lifts Fishing Ban on Lake Kyoga Top story27 Jul 2020, 18:34 Comments 301 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
Tagged with: Kagwara Landing Site Lake Kyoga Minister Helen Adoa ban on fishing
