Alex Otto
02:03

Gov’t Loses 7 bn Annually on Teachers with Forged Appointment Letters - ESC

13 Apr 2021, 01:59 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Parliament Updates
Education committee chairperson, Jacob Opolot presiding over the meeting with education ministry officials

Education committee chairperson, Jacob Opolot presiding over the meeting with education ministry officials

In short
The Education Service Commission (ESC) has said that it is planning a countrywide validation exercise to get read of teachers with forged appointment letters.

 

Tagged with: Education service commission appointment letters forgery ghost teachers recruitment teacher recruitment
Mentioned: Education Committee of Parliament Education Service Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.