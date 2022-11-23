In short
She said that out of the 2.159 trillion government financing, 1.655 trillion was released and that the Authority closed the financial year with total arrears amounting to 528.5 billion, including 89.57 billion under road maintenance.
Gov't Loses UGX 342 Million Daily to Unpaid Project contractors - UNRA
