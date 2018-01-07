In short
The Uganda Government has lost approximately 129 billion shillings to the electricity distributor, UMEME in depreciation and return on asset since 2004 when the latter signed a contract to take over power distribution. The Auditor General says this non-compliance with the Lease Assignment Agreement provisions negatively affects future investments of Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited.
