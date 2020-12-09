Pamela Mawanda
19:16

Gov’t Moves to Introduce Second Dose of Measles Vaccine

9 Dec 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager UNEPI says the introduction of a second dose is critical because it will protect children who are younger than nine months and are susceptible to the disease.

 

