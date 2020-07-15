Amony Immaculate
08:08

Gov't Moves to Lift Fishing Ban on Lake Kyoga and Kwania

15 Jul 2020, 08:02 Comments 229 Views Kwania, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
Ministers touring the landing site

Ministers touring the landing site

In short
In April 2019, the government suspended fishing on the lakes on request by the district leaders under Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organisation (LAKIMO) following concerns of depletion of fish species due to poor fishing methods.

 

Tagged with: Fish ponds Fishing Activities on Lake Kyoga and Kwania to Resume in July. Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the commissioner aquaculture
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.