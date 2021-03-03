In short
A total of 21,952,000 million vaccines are expected to arrive in the country between this week and next year. Of these, 3,958,000 million vaccines are donations from the COVAX facility, India and the People's Republic of China. The remaining 18 million vaccine doses are going to be procured from the COVAX facility and the Serum Institute of India.
Gov't Needs More UGX 500b for COVID-19 Vaccination
3 Mar 2021
