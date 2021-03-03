Pamela Mawanda
19:24

Gov't Needs More UGX 500b for COVID-19 Vaccination

3 Mar 2021, 19:19 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Courtesy Photo

Dr Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

In short
A total of 21,952,000 million vaccines are expected to arrive in the country between this week and next year. Of these, 3,958,000 million vaccines are donations from the COVAX facility, India and the People's Republic of China. The remaining 18 million vaccine doses are going to be procured from the COVAX facility and the Serum Institute of India.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccine Financing COVID-19 Vaccines Cost  of COVID-19 Vaccines

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.