In short
Economic Policy Research Center fellow Tonny Odokonyero said they found that its more cost effective to implement IRS using structures at the district level than using project structures. To arrive at this, they analyzed data on activities sponsored by the American funded President’s Malaria’s Initiative and the activities that were conducted by the Malaria Control programme at the Ministry of Health and found a huge difference in costs.
Gov't Needs UGX 235bn to Roll Out Indoor Residual Spraying-EPRC28 Aug 2019, 10:49 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Indoor Residual Spraying
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.