Kule Jerome Bitswande
13:32

Gov’t Needs Ugx 28bn to Equip Kasese-Based Wildlife Training Institute

1 Jun 2019, 13:24 Comments 179 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Education Tourism Updates

In short
According to Kamuntu, the government is negotiating with the World Bank to provide financing to a tune of USD 7.5 million for the institute. Part of the money will be used to construct modern infrastructure, procure equipment and build the capacity of staff to operationalize the institute.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Moves to Develop UWTRI
Mentioned: Prof Ephraim Kamuntu UWTRI Uganda Wildlife Research and Training Institute

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.