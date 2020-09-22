In short
Dr. Byabashaija, who is in Moroto for an inspection following the escape of 219 prisoners on Wednesday says he will reward anyone who recovers a gun with 1.5 million shillings and each person who surrenders one of dangerous K'jong escapee will be paid Shs. 500,000.
Govt offers sh500k for every K'jong prison escapee captured Top story22 Sep 2020, 14:14 Comments 183 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates
