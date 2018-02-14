Museveni Reiterates Caution Against Frustrating Investors

In short
President Museveni explained that the halal meat processing abattoir operated by Egypt Uganda Food Security Company has failed to operate, two years after it was launched, mainly because of bottlenecks instigated by government agencies.
Museveni Reiterates Caution Against Frustrating Investors14 Feb 2018, 07:58 Comments 279 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Business and finance Report
General Salim Saleh welcomes President Yoweri Museveni at Namunkekera Industrial Center On Tuesday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.