Govt Officials Differ On Mutungo Land Compensation Claim

In short
Although the Deputy Attorney General said Kasasa should be compensated 26.4 billion Shillings, the Chief Government Valuer Gilbert Kermundo values the accumulated interest at 7.294 billion Shillings.
Govt Officials Differ On Mutungo Land Compensation Claim6 Mar 2019, 21:08 Comments 160 Views Court Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General Mugoya Kyawa Mutungo Hill Solicitor General deputy attorney general mwesigwa rukutana
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.