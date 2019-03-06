Hafitha Issa
Govt Officials Differ On Mutungo Land Compensation Claim

6 Mar 2019

In short
Although the Deputy Attorney General said Kasasa should be compensated 26.4 billion Shillings, the Chief Government Valuer Gilbert Kermundo values the accumulated interest at 7.294 billion Shillings.

 

