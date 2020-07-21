Alex Otto
Gov’t Officials Meeting in Entebbe to Discuss Possibility of Ending Lockdown Top story

21 Jul 2020, 12:19 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Politics Updates
Museveni speaking at State House

In short
The government started easing COVID-19 restrictions a month ago, after more than two months of a total lockdown that was announced as one of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19. But saloons, arcades, bars and bodaboda businesses have remained closed, alongside churches, schools and other public gatherings.

 

