In short
A tentative burial program issued by Nyombis family show that he will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Henry Mayega, the Deputy Head of Mission at Ugandas embassy in China and brother to the deceased, says that a vigil will be held at his home in Buziga today, ahead of a funeral service at Namirembe Cathedral on Tuesday.
Gov't Officials Meeting to Discuss Nyombi Sendoff8 Oct 2018, 19:51 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: peter nyombi former attorney general
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.