Baker Batte
16:47

Gov’t Officials Top Land Grabbers List –Land Commission

2 Mar 2020, 16:46 Comments 136 Views Politics Misc Report
Beatrice Byenkya

Beatrice Byenkya

In short
Uganda Land Commission manages 11,087.748 square miles of public land. This land includes land that houses all public schools, health centres, swamps, national parks, game reserves Prison, military and police barracks, airfields among others.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Land Commission
Mentioned: Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.