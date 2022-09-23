Nebert Rugadya
07:30

Govt, Oil Companies Agree to Disclose Agreements

23 Sep 2022, 07:27 Comments 295 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
The failure by the government to disclose the details, especially of how the oil revenues will be shared, has also caused speculation and conclusions, some showing that the oil companies will take most of the income and the country remain with just a tiny fraction if any.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.