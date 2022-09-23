In short
The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga said that the parties resolved that Kiyaga and stakeholders from government work together and ensure that the proposed amendment Bill is urgently considered during the current financial year.
Gov't, Opposition Agree on Joint Processing of Copyright Amendment Bill
23 Sep 2022
Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga with Mawokota North MP, Hillary Kiyaga and Deputy Solicitor General, Pius Biribonwoha.
