In 2018, High Court Judge Margaret Oumo Oguli awarded Major Ronald Iduuli more than 700 million shillings as compensation arising from his erroneous retirement from the UPDF.
Gov't Ordered to Pay UPDF Officer UGX 46m for Untaken Leave
Retired Captain Samuel Ogwal Onapa is to be paid 46 million shillings for his untaken leave as per the court's order.
