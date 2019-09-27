In short
Justice Henrietta Wolayo of Civil Division of High Court on Friday ordered the Attorney General and Police to produce the two in court on Monday and explain why they have been detained for more than mandatory 48 hours.
Gov't Ordered to Produce Re-arrested Kaweesi Murder Suspects27 Sep 2019, 19:13 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Kaweesi Murder Suspects Talking to their lawyer Anthony Wameli at the International Crimes Division of High Court. File Photo
