Mwesigwa Alon
11:27

Govt Orders Civil Servants, Pensioners be paid by December 20

12 Dec 2019, 11:25 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

In a letter to accounting officers in different ministries, departments and agencies, Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi said Public Service submitted payrolls by end of this week.

 

