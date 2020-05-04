In short
The businesses so far allowed to open are hardware shops, mechanic workshops and garages, metal and wood workshops, insurance companies, 30 lawyers to handle urgent matters, restaurants [but only allowed to do takeaways] and warehouses.
Gov't Orders Mandatory Wearing of Facemasks as More Businesses are Allowed to Reopen
