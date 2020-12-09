In short
According to the guidelines, school administrators are required to keep in touch with the pregnant girls to monitor their wellbeing and provide the necessary emotional, moral and spiritual support. The schools will also be expected to keep the records of whoever is responsible for the pregnancy for easy tracking when the need arises.
Gov’t Outs Guidelines on Pregnant School Girls Top story9 Dec 2020, 18:23 Comments 249 Views Education Crime Updates
Rosette Nanyanzi the Acting Gender Advisor under Ministry of Education, presenting the new set guidelines to keep pregnant girls in school.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.