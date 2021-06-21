In short
Elubu’s order came at the time when lawyers had spent about two months under the first lockdown imposed in March 2020 and they had no capacity to travel to various places in the country since they had equally not been declared essential by the President for them to move without restrictions.
Gov't Petitioned to Declare Advocates as Essential Workers21 Jun 2021, 16:53 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
