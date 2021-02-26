In short
During her monitoring visit to Katakwi District on Thursday, Kanyike said the ministry’s technical team is developing a cabinet paper to be discussed in the cabinet on how to reduce the age of beneficiaries.
An older person excited after receiving SAGE money in Katakwi on Thursday. Witnessed my Minister Kanyike, LC-5 Elakas and Deputy RDC Denis Okori. Picture by Stephen Eligu
