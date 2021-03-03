In short
The policy, which enables Ugandans to get connected to the national grid for free, if no pole is required, is largely funded by loans from the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the African Development Bank, with Uganda playing counterpart funding.
Gov't Priotitises Local Transformer Purchases as Free Electricity Connections Resume3 Mar 2021
