Olive Nakatudde
19:30

Gov’t Proposes Life Imprisonment for Selling Body Organs Top story

5 Jul 2022, 19:28 Comments 333 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Health Report
Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng speaking during a plenary sitting.

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng speaking during a plenary sitting.

In short
Dr. Aceng notes that Uganda does not have any law governing human organ donation and transplantation, which is increasingly becoming an area of health care used to cure non-communicable diseases that are rising rapidly. She also states concern about the increase in the illicit trade in and trafficking of human organs, cells, and tissue.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill, 2021 human organs

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.