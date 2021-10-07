In short
But the new bill introduces a clause that proposes that a person who evicts or attempts to evict a lawful occupant of the residential holding commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding 168 currency points (3.36 million Shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding seven years or both.
Gov't Proposes Seven Year Jail Term for Evicting Widows, Orphans
Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General arrives at Parliament for vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
