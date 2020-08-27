Gov’t Proposes Stringent Measures for Errant Physical Planners

In short

Uganda currently has no legal framework regulating physical planners unlike other professionals such as lawyers, surveyors, engineers and doctors who have regulatory frameworks governing them.







“The absence of a legal framework has compounded the practice of preparation of arbitrary physical development plans, unethical planning practices and violation of minimum physical planning standards, rampant abuse and use of environmentally sensitive areas, degradation of the environment, encroachment on public areas such as open spaces and road reserves, depletion of natural resources and disorganized urban and rural development in the country, reads part of the Bill.