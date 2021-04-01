Gov’t Proposes Tax on Leaf Tobacco, Gold and Fish Maw

In short
Minister Matia Kasaija proposes a levy to be charged on processed gold at the rate of United States Dollars 200 (730,000 Shillings) per kilogram which is exported out of Uganda.
Government proposes that this shall be paid by the exporter to the Uganda Revenue Authority- URA at the time the processed gold is exported out of Uganda.
Gov’t Proposes Tax on Leaf Tobacco, Gold and Fish Maw1 Apr 2021, 18:49 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: fish maw levy on exports of leaf tobacco processed gold
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.