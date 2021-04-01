Olive Nakatudde
18:54

Gov’t Proposes Tax on Leaf Tobacco, Gold and Fish Maw

1 Apr 2021, 18:49 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija walking down the Parliament steps with the budget briefcase.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija walking down the Parliament steps with the budget briefcase.

In short
Minister Matia Kasaija proposes a levy to be charged on processed gold at the rate of United States Dollars 200 (730,000 Shillings) per kilogram which is exported out of Uganda.





Government proposes that this shall be paid by the exporter to the Uganda Revenue Authority- URA at the time the processed gold is exported out of Uganda.

 

Tagged with: fish maw levy on exports of leaf tobacco processed gold

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.