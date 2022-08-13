Christopher Kisekka
17:14

Gov’t Pursuing UGX 840 Billion Fund to Revamp Education Sector

13 Aug 2022, 17:13 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr Jane Egau-Okou, the Commissioner for Teacher Education in the Education Ministry Christopher Kisekka

Dr Jane Egau-Okou, the Commissioner for Teacher Education in the Education Ministry

In short
Dr Jane Egau, the Director of Higher, Technical, Vocational Education and Training, notes that although domestic public funding for education has been growing, the percentage of spending on education has been steadily declining.

 

