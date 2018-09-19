In short
The Attorney Generals response follows a petition by Ellady Muyambi, a research associate and former contestant for the Rwampara county Parliamentary seat. Muyambi lists five articles of the constitution and clauses of the Parliamentary Elections Act that he says are contravened by the presence of the army in Parliament.
Gov't Rebuttals Petition Against UPDF Representation in Parliament19 Sep 2018, 19:08 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Petitioner Ellady Muyambi Addressing the Press in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.