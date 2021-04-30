In short
The Ministry of Finance has revised downwards the funds for parish development model from 490 billion shillings to 200 billion shillings.
Gov't reduces Parish Development Model funds to 200 Billion
State Minister for Planning David Bahati with the Budget Director in the Finance Ministry Kenneth Mugambe before parliament's Budget Committee.
