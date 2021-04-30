Alex Otto
19:39

Gov’t reduces Parish Development Model funds to 200 Billion

30 Apr 2021, 19:36 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
State Minister for Planning David Bahati with the Budget Director in the Finance Ministry Kenneth Mugambe before parliament's Budget Committee.

In short
The Ministry of Finance has revised downwards the funds for parish development model from 490 billion shillings to 200 billion shillings.

 

