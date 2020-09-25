Olive Nakatudde
06:11

Gov’t Rejects Calls for COVID-19 Mass Testing

25 Sep 2020, 06:05 Comments 139 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

In short
Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Atim Ogwal had appealed that the government carries out mass testing for COVID-19, given the increasing positive cases and deaths, across the country. As of Wednesday 23rd September, Uganda has so far recorded 7,064 positive COVID-19 cases with 70 deaths, most of which were recorded after easing restrictions on the lockdown imposed in March.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. mass testing

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.