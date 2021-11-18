In short
Kasolo ordered the District Commercial Officers to write to bank managers informing them that Executive committees can withdraw the money as they wish without necessarily presenting a recommendation letter from their offices.
Gov't Relaxes Requirement to Access Emyooga Cash in Banks18 Nov 2021, 11:32 Comments 131 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: savings and withdraw
Mentioned: Banks Emyooga programme Microfinance Support Centre
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.