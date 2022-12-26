Govt Releases 2 Billion Shillings to Facilitate Uganda Cranes For CHAN 2022

In short
“FUFA has received from the government UGX 2BN as part of arrears to assist in preparations for Uganda Cranes squad ahead of the CHAN finals. Part of the funds will also help in the settlement of arrears accrued as a result of the team's earlier engagements,” reads part of the tweet
Govt Releases 2 Billion Shillings to Facilitate Uganda Cranes For CHAN 202226 Dec 2022, 15:35 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.