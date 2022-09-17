In short
Dr. Henry Nakalet Opolot, the Commissioner in charge of the Agriculture Cluster Development program in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, says that there is still a negative attitude towards fertilizer by farmers who associate them with diseases like cancer, which they say consumers of produce fertilized with inorganic fertilizers can be exposed to.
Gov't Reports low Uptake of Inorganic Fertilizers
