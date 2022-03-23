Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Gov't Repossess Former Sango Bay Land

A Tractor burrying Trenches in the Former Sango-Bay Sugar Estates Which Government is set to give to an investor for Palm Oil tree growing, Thousands of residents have been evicted

In short
Apparently, a combined force of both the army and police commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Godfrey Matte has camped the area to oversee the ongoing eviction which is characterized by the demolition of permanent houses, pulling down offenses, and burying of all trenches that had been dug by occupants as demarcations for their cattle ranches.

 

