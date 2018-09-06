In short
In a statement issued by Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesperson, Opondo said that the treason case of MP Kyagulanyi and others is before courts of law. He warned his lawyers against employing diversionary tactics in rising what he calls tantalizing and unproven allegations of torture to get their client off the hook.
Gov't Responds to Bobi Wine's International Lawyer6 Sep 2018, 16:44 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi with his International lawyer Robert Amsterdam. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.