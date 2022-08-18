Gov’t Restarts Bugoma Forest Boundary Reopening for Third Time

In short
In November last year, the government through the Ministry of Housing, Lands, and Urban Development embarked on the long-awaited reopening of the Bugoma forest reserve boundaries. However, a few weeks after the start of the boundary reopening, Kikuube district officials halted the exercise citing irregularities.
Gov’t Restarts Bugoma Forest Boundary Reopening for Third Time18 Aug 2022, 13:24 Comments 108 Views Kikube, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bugoma forest Government NFA boundary reopening
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.