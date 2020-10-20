In short
This is a laughable 0.0095% wetlands restored of the 70,000 hectares’ (760 sq kms) target set by the year 2030, with half of the time gone. 18 out 22 districts were covered in the wetland restoration process.
Gov't Restores Only 1% of 70,000 Hectares Targeted Wetland Since 201220 Oct 2020, 09:46 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Interview
In short
Tagged with: Uganda's wetlands wetland degradation wetland restoration
Mentioned: Ministry of Water and Environment.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.