In short
The new restrictions were contained in a Second Budget Call Circular for Financial Year 2023/2024 issued by Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.
Gov’t Restricts Foreign Trips, Halts Purchase of Vehicles Top story19 Feb 2023, 14:11 Comments 89 Views Parliament Business and finance Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 pandemic Second Budget Call Circular lockdown
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.