Gov’t Reviewing Status of School Facilities Ahead of Reopening

In short
Ketty Lamro, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, has directed the Chief Administrative Officers and Town Clerks to urgently identify the needs for each school.
Gov’t Reviewing Status of School Facilities Ahead of Reopening2 Nov 2021, 16:28 Comments 75 Views Education Report
Youths removing ironsheets at house which was submerged by water at Muwunami landing site. Houses, schools and health centers were submerged by rising water
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.