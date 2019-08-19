Gov’t Revises Age of Minors in Estates of Missing Persons Bill

In short
Government proposes to amend the interpretation for dependent relative who in the Estates for Missing Persons, Act 1973 include a wife, a husband, a son or daughter “less than eighteen years of age or daughter of or above eighteen years of age who is wholly or substantially dependent on the missing person…”
