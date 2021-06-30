In short
According to the Ministry, effective July 3, the travellers arriving or departing from Uganda will have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours before their travel. Initially, the timeline for testing for covid before travel was 120 hours.
Gov't Revises Covid-19 Testing Period For Travellers30 Jun 2021, 08:19 Comments 238 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
Some of the passengers who departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the first day of reopening Entebbe Airport
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.