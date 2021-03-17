Gov’t Revises Irrigation Loan Request Downwards by UGX 26 Billion

In short
Parliament had authorized the government to borrow up to 445 billion Shillings (101.88 million euros) from the UK Export Finance for the development of the solar-powered irrigation and water supply system, a project which seeks to develop 920 water supply systems for both domestic use and irrigation nationwide over a three-year period.
Gov’t Revises Irrigation Loan Request Downwards by UGX 26 Billion17 Mar 2021, 07:33 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Developement Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.