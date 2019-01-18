Davidson Ndyabahika
07:34

Gov't Revises Salary Structure for Public Universities

18 Jan 2019, 07:30 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Ministry of Public Service Salary Structure for Public Universities salary enhancement Davidson Ndyabahika

Ministry of Public Service Salary Structure for Public Universities salary enhancement Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The communication comes days after teaching and the non-teaching staff from nine public universities had declared nationwide strike effective January 2019.

 

Tagged with: catherine bitarakwate musingwiire ps ministry of public service strike by public universities over pay
Mentioned: public universities receive salary enhancement arrears ministry of education and sports ministry of public service ministry of finance

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.