In short
The communication comes days after teaching and the non-teaching staff from nine public universities had declared nationwide strike effective January 2019.
Gov't Revises Salary Structure for Public Universities18 Jan 2019, 07:30 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Ministry of Public Service Salary Structure for Public Universities salary enhancement Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.