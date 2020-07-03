Gov’t Revises Stand on COVID-19 Travel Certificates

In short
Richard Mugahi, the head of COVID-19 quarantine centres and also the assistant commissioner of health services at the ministry of health says that they decided to stop asking the returnees for the certificates after several Ugandans said they could not access them.
Gov’t Revises Stand on COVID-19 Travel Certificates3 Jul 2020, 07:43 Comments 246 Views Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Testing in Uganda Ugandans Repatriated
Mentioned: Ministry of Health- MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.