In short
Government has said it does not intend to re-introduce the contentious Anti-gay bill contrary to reports that a new law was in offing.
Gov't Rules out Reintroduction of Anti-Gay Bill12 Oct 2019, 14:55 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anti Gay bil Parliament Ugandas anti gay debate ethics minister simon lokodo international press return of anti gay bill
Mentioned: Amnesty international
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.